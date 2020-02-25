York Catholic and Trinity boys lock up district titles

HERSHEY, Pa. — Two of the three district championships at Giant Center on Monday Night were boys title games. York Catholic and Trinity both needed stellar play in the fourth quarter to prevail. In the 2A final, the Irish mounted a comeback against Millersburg and then watched as a potential game-winning jumper was a bit long and bounced off the back of the rim to hang on 47-46. York Catholic captured their first boys district title since 2007.