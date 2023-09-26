York baseball community remembers local legend Brooks Robinson

Following the death of Brooks Robinson, local baseball fans remember the Hall of Famer who was pivotal in bringing the York Revolution to the White Rose City.

YORK, Pa. — The York baseball community is mourning the death of Baltimore Orioles Hall of Fame third basemen Brooks Robinson, who passed away Tuesday at the age of 86.

The local legend's connection with the City of York runs deep. Robinson played for the minor league baseball's York White Roses back in 1955 and, as a founding member of its ownership group, was also pivotal in establishing of the York Revolution baseball team more than five decades later.

He had no shortage of fans within the York baseball community and for the lucky local fans who got to meet him, it’s a memory they will never forget.

"Brooks was probably the nicest baseball player I’ve ever met in my life," said Joe Doll, photographer for the York Revolution. "He’d reach out and shake your hand and [introduce himself as] ‘Brooks Robinson.’ Of course, everyone knows who he is but he’s just that kind of guy. He just wanted to be personable and friendly with everybody, that’s the kind of person he was."

Regarded as arguably the best third baseman baseball has ever seen, Robinson will be remembered locally both as a once-in-a-generation player and an even more special person.

"It was really neat to see him interact with people who may have remembered him playing. I think he was the idol for so many people," said Doll. "People [went] up to him and [he] took the time to socialize with those people and really get to know them, not just because he felt like he had to but because he wanted to."

Major League Baseball mourns the loss of Hall of Famer Brooks Robinson.



Robinson was an 18-time All-Star, 16-time Gold Glove Award winner, and helped lead the Baltimore Orioles to two World Series Championships. He was the 1964 AL MVP and the 1970 World Series MVP. pic.twitter.com/wdQbqk7XbN — MLB (@MLB) September 26, 2023

Robinson began his professional baseball career with the Baltimore Orioles in 1955, not long after his appearance with the York White Roses.

Over his 23-year career spent entirely with the Orioles, the list of accolades feels endless.

Robinson racked up 18 all-star appearances, won two world series and collected 16 consecutive Gold Gloves leading to his iconic nickname, the ‘Human Vacuum Cleaner.'

However, it was his impact beyond the baseball field that left an unforgettable impression.

"We all know he’s a great player, he won 16 Gold Gloves, but we also know how special of a person he was," said Jim Palmer, former Orioles pitcher and teammate of Robinson's. "I think as a young player you make a decision early in your life, who do you want to emulate, who do you want to be like, Brooks was that guy. [We knew] that with his health declining that we wouldn’t have him around [but] just think about if we didn’t."

The Robinson family and Baltimore Orioles released a joint statement saying:

"We are deeply saddened to share the news of the passing of Brooks Robinson. An integral part of our Orioles Family since 1955, he will continue to leave a lasting impact on our club, our community, and the sport of baseball."

Statement from the Orioles on the passing of Hall of Famer and Orioles Legend Brooks Robinson: pic.twitter.com/pJygtizIck — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) September 26, 2023