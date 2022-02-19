Bulldogs capture YAIAA title

West York wins first York-Adams Title since 2008.

YORK, Pa. — It's been a fight to get to the York-Adams championship game. West York has had their eyes on this game for a few years now and this time, COVID wasn't going to stop them from reaching their goals.

This year was different. This year started the way they needed to with a hige win over Bishop McDevitt on opening night. The Bulldogs riding on a 21-2 record heading into the finals.

They just so happen to face Eastern York for the third time this season. The Bulldogs won the first two meets by a large margin but Friday's game, the championship game, no one was taking their foot off the gas.

West York strikes first and Eastern York hangs for a while. The bulldogs went on a run and extended their lead to as much as 13-points. But, the Golden Knights made adjustments and came back to within five and that's as close as they were able to get.

Thirty-eight of the Bulldogs 56 points came from senior AJ Williams leading the charge with 21-points and junior Jaden Walker scoring 17.

"I remember being in eight grade and I just remember talking about this moment. We had a good group of guys coming up and I just know we we're going to make something special our senior year," said Walker.

When the clock struck zero, the student section stormed the court as the bulldogs won their first York-Adams Title since 2008, 56-45.

Emotional first league championship for West York head coach, Garrett Bull.

"It's a culmination of all the hard work they put in. I got here. They were in 5th and 6th grade. They bought in. They bought into what I was selling them. They worked hard. Not just in the season but in the off-season every year. We made it and sometimes you never get here but we made it," said Bull.