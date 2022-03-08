York Adams league kicks off high school football media days

Teams from all three sections discussed their goals and aspirations for the upcoming season

YORK, Pa. — The start of the high school football season is just one week away. Training camp for teams gets started on Monday, but first teams are grilled by local media on how they think they will fair this year during media day. The York Adams League was first on the docket. All three sections splitting up to talk about their goals and aspirations. The Central York Panthers are one team many people have their eyes on. They won the section 1 championship last year, but with the loss of star QB and now Penn State freshman Beau Pribula others will now have to step up.

'I mean we have been putting all the work in this whole summer so I think we will be good,' said senior offensive lineman Danny Pham 'Coming back from last year was a good season so I think we will be able to repeat it.' The Panthers do return a good amount of contributors from the previous year 'I know I could say that we been working hard all summer,' said Wide Receiver Parke Hines 'We really haven't had any time off you know just constantly lifting and practicing getting that chemistry back up with the new kids.'

Another team with a target on their back is the Kennard-Dale Rams who took home the section two title. The player know their bread and butter and what it takes to win and are looking forward to adding new wrinkles to the playbook.

'We always ran wing T but we are going to run a little more twins this year,' said Quarterback Garrett McCleary 'Hopefully we can get the skills out and catch more passes.'