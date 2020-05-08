York-Adams Division 3 teams talk football, technology and cleaning

YORK, Pa. — On day two of the York-Adams League high school football media days, the players and coaches from the Division 3 programs were optimistic they would have some kind of football season in 2020. They detailed the extreme measures they are taking during voluntary workouts to stay safe and avoid transmission of COVID-19.

The media days are virtual with Zoom interviews and it's obvious the players are more comfortable with the technology than the coaches. They all understand things could change at any moment so they are keeping a positive approach and taking things one day at a time. Heat acclimation is scheduled to begin on August 10th with first official practices on August 17th.