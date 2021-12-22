York-Adams Bowling League kicks off inaugural season

Seven high schools are participating in the inaugural bowling league season after years of just being a club sport.

YORK, Pa. — The inaugural season of the York Adams bowling league is underway this year. It features seven schools in total who will compete in eight bowling matches for the season.

Spring Grove head coach Jason Baker says this league is a long time coming.

“We’ve been trying to get this done for the last 4 or 5 years,” said Baker “We had the ability to be club for a little bit we just want to grow the sport of bowling so many kids out there want to do this and it’s a perfect opportunity to get scholarship money, it’s one of those phenomenal things that gives kids an extra thing to do and they love doing it.”

The participating schools will have both boys and girls teams as well as co-ed. Spring Grove athlete Victoria Cooper has been bowling for years and call this the opportunity of a lifetime.

“I wasn’t promised that I would be here I wasn’t promised that I would have a bowling team,” said Cooper “ I’ve worked so hard these past four years I’ve been bowling but this is the first year I’vee been on a team and it is really nice just to be on a team.”

District play is also an option during this inaugural season. The goal is to expand the league as well going forward.

Kennard Dale bowling captain Casey Jones hopes this is the start of a long bowling career.

“I want to do professional bowling,” said Jones “The first step would be college which would be an ideal situation.”