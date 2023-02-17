York-Adams and Lanc-Leb crown girls and boys league champions

Wildcats win YAIAA title on game winning buzzer beater; Hempfield pulls away late to win Lanc-Leb title

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Central York Panthers and Dallastown Wildcats met for the third time this season this time in the YAIAA championship game. The Wildcats started fast thanks to a strong start from sophomore Praise Matthews who made some timely buckets to build a five point lead at halftime.

The Panthers wouldn't go down without a fight. A strong second half run led by Alivia McCaskell and Mackenzie Wright-Rawls put the Panthers up by two entering the fourth quarter. This game was back and fourth all night between the two squads. Tied at 33 with 45 seconds left the Wildcats sophomore Praise Matthews drove to the bucket and missed the layup, but the Wildcats would recover and senior Maggie Groh hits the walk off three pointer as time expired. Students, coaches teammates stormed the court as the Wildcats get the win 36-33.

"I genuinely don't have words right now," said Groh "I mean this is like my fun sport and if you would have told me that I would have done this when I first started playing or even started the season i would have told you you are crazy."

The Wildcats will go into district play as the 11th seed in the 6A bracket.

🚨From start to finish the @theyaiaa title game did not disappoint! 🚨



Across the water, in the Lancaster-Lebanon League, the boys title was on the line. This year marked the third straight year Hempfield's boys basketball team was in the league championship game and they weren't ready to let another title slip away as they faced Manheim Central at Manheim Township.

The Barons strike first, Trey Grube added to his all-time league leader in three pointers, and seconds later, Aaron Entertine stole the ball away as flutter kicked his way for the basket and the foul. He missed the and one but the Barons keep possession for Grube to pull up and add two more. Central was off to a seven nothing lead.

But, not for long, as Hempfield’s Miguel Pena knocked down a triple for their first score.

The Black Knights charged back to tie it up then take the lead. Chase Calabretta, ring around the rosy, he doesn’t get it to drop but he’s good for the second effort as Hempfield regained the lead. In their case, hopefully for the last time.

Barons Zach Benner in the corner, he then added three more to make it a one point game, 47-46 with less than two minutes to play.

Black Knights Ben Troyer put the icing on the cake, a slam down. Hempfield wanted this one bad after being denied the last two years. They take the Lanc-Leb title 57-46.

“It’s a great goal. They had the commitment, the resiliency and accomplish that," said Danny Walck, Hempfield Head Coach.

“It’s a big milestone win. We haven’t won in like 12 or 13 years. Coach Walck is the best coach in the league and we’re the team in the league," said Hempfield senior gaurd Miguel Pena.