York Academy's Peyton Lehigh making waves as female Madden player

Lehigh is one of the top Madden esports players and is encouraging other girls to start playing along the way

YORK, Pa. — It’s one of the most popular video games ever, and the first time York Academy freshman Peyton Lehigh tried her hand at the Madden video game, it was love at first sight.

"I never knew that I would blow up so much," said Lehigh "I just kind of did it for fun and got recognized and went up from there."

Her playing days didn’t come out of anywhere. Lehigh originally started out running the school's social media page, and thanks to a push from E-sports coach, Kristopher Hood she decided to give it a try.

"She wasn’t sure so I kind of nudged her a little bit and told her to come on and give it a try," said Hood. "Get a season in and see where we are after that."

In her first season, Lehigh dominated to the point where some opponents even quit due to her skill, and this season she finished near the top of the Eastern Regional League.

"I don’t think they would quit if it was a boy playing," expressed Lehigh. "I think it’s the whole aspect of playing a girl and losing to a girl."

Each time she touches the controller it’s not only for herself, but also to encourage other girls to join in.