YAIAA virtual media day sees coaches taking advantage of free time

YORK, Pa. — For the second straight year, the YAIAA football media days have gone virtual and the virtual side isn't the only thing that's consistent.
Last year, York's Russ Stoner talked football on the beach.
"I am on the beach again. Were there any bets," asked Stoner with a smile as his image appeared on the screen.
There were no beach bets on Monday, but many are betting that the Bearcats will be at or near the top of their division, in what they know will be a stacked York-Adams this season.
We're just days away from when these coaches will be in charge on the practice fields, but for now, we're finding out who's in charge of the coaches, up until kick-off.
"My wife basically said, 'I like it' so when she tells me she likes something, I'm going to do it," said Dallastown coach Ron Miller about his new beard. "COVID hit and it seemed like everybody in the world had a beard so I said, 'The heck with it, I'm going to have a beard.'"
"My wife and I are actually up in the Finger Lakes for our ten-year anniversary," said Red Lion coach Jesse Shay while in his car, with Mrs. Shay behind the wheel.
We'll have plenty of time in the coming days to talk x's and o's, as well as the top teams in the York-Adams, but after a season where masks were up, it's was nice to see the players and coaches let their masks and their guards down, as they show off just how excited they are for the Friday night lights to return.