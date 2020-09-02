YAIAA Girls Quarterfinals, Gettysburg pulls upset, Central York advances

DALLASTOWN, Pa. — It was a shocker to start the night between Gettysburg and Delone Catholic in the YAIAA Girls Quarterfinals. Delone came in undefeated at 22-0 and as the defending state champions.

This one was very tight throughout but Gettysburg was able to open up a bit of a lead to start the fourth quarter. Nobody was surprised when Delone closed the gap, but every time they got close, Anne Bair came through in the clutch for the Warriors as Gettysburg grabbed the win 46-37 victory handing Delone Catholic its first loss of the year.