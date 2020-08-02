Boys YAIAA Playoffs Tipoff

Colonials, Bearcats, Trojans and Panthers advance

RED LION, Pa. — Friday night featured the tipoff of the York-Adams League Boys playoffs with double headers at both West York and Red Lion High Schools.

At Red Lion, Central York bested West York 58-41 , while York Suburban outlasted Littlestown 55-41.

Over at West York High School, York High knocked off undefeated Gettysburg 59-46 and New Oxford controlled Hanover 69-41.

The Semifinals take place on February 11th at Red Lion.

Central York will face York Suburban at 7:30, and New Oxford takes on York High in a 6 PM tip.