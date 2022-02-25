Red Land junior to be special guest at WWE SmackDown on his birthday

Corbin Hutchison and his family received tickets courtesy of the WWE and Children's Miracle Network (CMN).

LEWISBERRY, Pa. — Corbin Hutchison came into the world fighting for his life.

"He had a 10% chance of survival," Corbin's mom Mason Hutchison said. "He actually stopped breathing and his heart stopped beating within the first 72 hours."

Mason was well-aware Corbin's chances of survival were not good. She had been told back in her first trimester of pregnancy that there was a problem with her baby. She didn't even know if she was having a boy or girl at the time.

"Baby Hutchison was going to be born with a congenital diaphragmatic hernia, which basically means that the diaphragm did not form properly and there's a hole that allows the stomach, the intestines, the spleen, everything to travel up into the chest cavity," Mason explained. "His heart was over underneath his arm pit and he had no room in his chest cavity for his lungs to develop."

During those critical first days, Corbin was kept alive with an ECMO machine which is short for Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation. The machine was purchased with funds from the Children's Miracle Network (CMN).

When Corbin was 2-years-old, CMN asked his family if he wanted to be a miracle child. He's been part of the CMN family ever since.

He's also been a professional wrestling fan for most of his life.

On Friday, Corbin turns 17-years-old. He will celebrate with tickets to the WWE SmackDown live event at the GIANT Center in Hershey. The tickets are courtesy of CMN and the WWE. His passion for the WWE is the reason he started wrestling at Red Land in the 8th grade.

“I'm not going to lie, I was kind of disappointed when I went out for the first practice and saw that we weren't getting in a ring and doing some crazy stuff," Corbin admits. "But it was still fun. It's definitely one of the harder sports when it comes to conditioning."

Wrestling is a physically demanding sport. If you’re wondering about his health now, he’s pretty much good to go.

“Mostly just asthma and Raynaud's disease which I lose blood circulation to my toes and fingers," he said. "It's kind of annoying because it’s like when your foot falls asleep and it starts tingling. Other than that, I don't have any real big problems I guess."

What about his heart? It started around his arm pit and thanks to his life experiences as a miracle child, now it’s always in the right place.

"He just has one of the biggest hearts out of anybody and he's very empathetic to other people," Mason said. "He's able to put himself in other people's shoes and he really bonds well with anybody and everybody. That's a great thing for a parent to see."

As for his time with CMN, he is able to occasionally take advantage of opportunities like the tickets to SmackDown.

He is adamant about giving back. Corbin takes part in an annual fundraiser for CMN's Extra Life program. It's a 24-hour gaming event that supports the kids at Penn State Health Children's Hospital.

Before we finished up our interview, we gave Corbin a look at a WWE championship belt replica and posed a championship scenario: if he were to capture the WWE Heavyweight title, who does he beat and what move does he use to become the champ?

"That's a tough one," he said. "Probably beat the champion right now, Brock Lesnar, and I hit him with an RKO."