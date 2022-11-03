Wrestlers put on a show during PIAA individual quarterfinals

Central Pennsylvania wrestlers put on quite a show in the PIAA individual wrestling quarterfinals at the Giant Center.

In the "AA", West Perry Senior Deven Jackson used a first period take down and earned a 3-1 decision. He advanced to the 113-pound semifinals later tonight.

Northern Lebanon freshman Aaron Seidel at 106 pounds was active in the first after an early takedown and he also moved on to the semis.

In the 152 pound weight class, Bishop McDevitt's Andrew Christie pulled out a victory along with Newport High School's Gannon Smith.

Mustang Senior Brad Morrison also advanced to the state semifinals at 215 pounds along with Riley Robell at 285 pounds.

The PIAA "AA" Semifinals are taking place on Friday evening.

In class "AAA" , defending state champion Kaedyn Williams at 113 advanced to the semifinals along with his brother Kamdyn, wrestling in the 120 pound weight class.

Dover Senior Mason Leiphart and Central Dauphin's Matt Repos and Ryan Garvick also all advanced to the semifinals.