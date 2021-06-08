Becoming a member of the team | Spotlight

Four-year-old Bransyn Yeager had the opportunity to be an honorary member on a World of Outlaws team. He's currently going through treatments for Leukemia.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — One kids daily fight has inspired many to help but it’s the day he won’t soon forget. Four-year-old Bransyn Yeager didn’t have to think about being in the hospital or going through treatments. He got a VIP experience with World of Outlaws Sprint Car driver David Gravel and his team.

“Everyone has jumped in behind this little guy and supported him. We have an army behind him," said Roger Yeager, Bransyn's dad.

Drivers and teams reaching out with countless surprises being deliver to his house. After one of his chemotherapy treatments. He didn’t spend the day at home or in hospital, rather, one of his favorite places, the race track with Gravel's team.

“I would hope, if I was in the same position, someone would do that for my kids. My crew guy, Scottie takes a lot of credit. His son knows the family knows the family well and put the connection together," said Gravel.

Braysyn got to help out, getting tires prepared, checking out the car and going on a few grid walks to meet drivers and knowing when one of his favorite drivers was on the track, and of course, hit the top of the charts in hot laps.

It’s been just over a month, since June 29th a day that flipped the Yeager's world upside-down when Bransyn was diagnosed with leukemia.

“It wasn’t the same Brayson we had six months ago. Six months ago he was running around and he was playing," said Roger.

His family is thankful it happened this year and not in 2020 because they’re able to be with Bransyn through it all. It took just one Facebook post to rally the racing community around his fight.

“It’s been a blessing because of all of the support from friends and family and the spring car community. I mean, the racing community has been huge. From the littlest spring cars to the biggest ones," said Roger.

One driver in particular, wasn’t in town racing but did send Bransyn well wishes through his treatments.

“Hey bud, I’m thinking of you and to keep staying strong. Keep fighting. Be tough. You can pull through it. So, looking forward to seeing you at a race track soon," said Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports.

“Ten years from now, he’s going to be like wow. When he’s telling his friends about this. They’re going to be like, dude, you were famous and didn’t even know it," said Roger.