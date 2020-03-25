With the Assist: Shippensburg University Women's Basketball

The Raiders add some more assists to their already stellar season total.

CHESTER, Pa. — Following the 2019-2020 season where the Shippensburg women's basketball team notched 369 assists, a pair of Raiders dished out a few more.

Dah'Naija Barnes and Kryshell Gordy stocked up on all the snacks that a young kid could dream of, and prepared, as well as handed out, 100 free lunches in Chester.

There are so many children who depend on their schools to provide lunches and with so many schools closed, Barnes and Gordy stepped up with the assist.