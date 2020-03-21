With The Assist: Cumberland Valley Football

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Cumberland Valley's Kellan Walker and Gavin Conklin are not sitting at home while school is closed.
These student athletes helped put together emergency hygiene packs that were distributed by The C.L.E.A.N. Project, Inc., who provides laundry assistance and hygiene products to low income families in Cumberland County.
