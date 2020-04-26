Windsor, Brown drafted in sixth round

Former Nittany Lion Tommy Stevens was selected in the seventh round by the Saints.

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — This year's sixth round of the NFL Draft was good to the Nittany Lions.

Penn State linebacker Cam Brown was drafted by the New York Giants with the 183rd overall pick.

Brown will reconnect with fellow Lions Saquon Barkley, Grant Haley, and former PSU Defensive Line coach Sean Spencer in the Big Apple.

Ten picks later, another Nittany Lion was off the board.

Defensive lineman Robert Windsor will return to the site of Penn State's 2016 Big Ten Championship.

The Indianapolis Colts claimed Windsor with pick No. 193.