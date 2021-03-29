Peck, Blair notch first wins at Williams Grove; Speed Palace hosts three divisions | Fast Lane

Late Model driver Bryan Bernheisel in hospital after crash at Williams Grove Friday night.

YORK, Pa. — Drivers had the hope of having a three race weekend. Invaders and All-Star drivers look to get some time in the seat in Pennsylvania before their season kicks off.

In the first late model heat, driver Bryan Bernheisel is currently hospitalized after barrel rolling in turns one and two and finally coming to a rest outside the track at Williams Grove. According to a post, he had surgery Sunday morning for a fracture in his neck and will stay in the hospital for a few days.

Update on Bryan Bernheisel

Friday night racing at the Grove had Invader Justin Henderson and Tyler Courtney take the long haul to Pa.

In the second heat of the super late model's, Rick Eckert saved himself from also a barrel rolling. He pulled the car to the pits.

A laundry list of things happened to Danny Dietrich. They team was able to repair everything and take Brent Shearer's spot in the A-Main and goes dead last in the feature to finish 9th.

Justin Peck had a half a second plus on the entire field. He led it all for his second win in a row but first career at the Grove.

“We were free enough to run up above the curve but we were also tight enough so I can get down and pass racecars when I needed to," said Peck.

With the scrabble, Max Blair started on the pole of the super late model feature.

Side-by-side going to the white flag for second but Blair was all alone and pulled away for his first career victory at Williams Grove.

“This is a sprint car place. We’re in sprint car country. We all know that but sometimes they have real racecars here. So, I’m glad we were finally able to get a win," said Blair.

410 sprint cars, 25 laps: 1. Justin Peck. 2. TJ Stutts. 3. Chase Dietz. 4. Tim Shaffer. 5. Steve Buckwalter. 6. Freddie Rahmer. 7. Kyle Reinhardt. 8. Ryan Taylor. 9. Danny Dietrich. 10. Kerry Madsen 11. Brandon Rahmer 12. Tyler Courtney 13. Kyle Moody 14. Justin Henderson 15. Anthony Macri 16. Dylan Norris. 17. Justin Whittall. 18. Robbie Kendall. 19. Alan Krimes. 20. Lucas Wolfe. 21. Rick Lafferty. 22. Dylan Cisney. 23. Matt Campbell. 24. Hunter Mackison.

ULMS Late Models, 30 laps: 1. Max Blair. 2. Coleby Frye. 3. Jason Covert. 4. Andy Haus. 5. Dylan Yoder. 6. Kyle Lee. 7. Shaun Jones. 8. Gene Knaub. 9. Justin Weaver. 10. Ryan Scott. 11. Austin Berry. 12. Deshawn Gingerich. 13. Larry Neiderer. 14. Dave Stamm. 15. Drake Troutman. 16. Mike Lupfer. 17. Gary Stuhler. 18. Billy Wampler. 19. Dirk Ramrott. 20. Dan Stone. 21 Rick Eckert. 22. Bryan Bernheisel.

Port Royal: The votes poured in from across the country for Port Royal promoter Steve O’Neal. He was recognized as the Auto Racing Promoter of the Year.

The 410 heat winners were Dylan Cisney, Jeff Miller and Pat Cannon as they led the pack in the feature.

With trouble after the hot laps, Logan Wagner came back and charged from 17th to 4th but was all Cisney in this one for his 5th career win at Port.

“We really didn’t have the best car but starting up front gave us enough track position to hang on," said Cisney.

On to the late models, Rick Eckert challenged Jeff Rine for the lead but Rine was just too strong.

“I was just trying to stay smooth and steady and like I said, hit my marks and not even think about him behind me but it’s hard to do," said Rine.

The final feature on the night was the limited late models. Coming to two laps to go, another hometown kid, Devin Hart got a run on Ryan Zook. Hart goes from 8th to 1st.

Lincoln: (results per Lincoln Speedway) Jim Siegle passed Ice Breaker champion Tim Wagaman for his first trip back to victory lane since 2018. Siegle is the fifth different driver in to win in the first five races at Lincoln.

410 Sprint Feature (30 Laps) – 1. 59-Jim Siegel; 2. 5E-Tim Wagaman; 3. 39-Chase Dietz; 4. 90-Jordan Givler; 5. 87-Alan Krimes; 6. 75-Tyler Ross; 7. 49H-Bradley Howard; 8. 99m-Kyle Moody; 9. 21-Matt Campbell; 10. 88-Brandon Rahmer; 11. 69-Tim Glatfelter; 12. 1X-Chad Trout; 13. 44-Dylan Norris; 14. 91-Kyle Reinhardt; 15. 2w-Glenndon Forsythe; 16. 7BC-Tyler Courtney; 17. 19-Troy Wagaman; 18. 16A-Aaron Bollinger; 19. 11A-Austin Bishop; 20. 7-Trey Hivner (DNF); 21. 51-Freddie Rahmer (DNF); 22. 35-Steve Owings (DNF); 23. 17B-Steve Buckwalter (DNF); 24. 8-Billy Dietrich (DNF)

Bridgeport: First race of the year for the "Klunkletown kid," Ryan Smith wins the 360 feature.

First race of 2021 for Ryan Smith



Goes 15th to 1st to pick up the opener at Bridgeport!

Macri Concrete 600cc Micros (25 cars): 1. Logan Spahr 2. Logan Rumsey 3. Jim Young 4. Jayden Wolf 5. Garyt Smith 6. Jason Sechrist 7. Dylan Anderson 8. Trent Yoder 9. Trevor Teats 10. Tyler Ulrich 11. Brian Kramer 12. Shjon Dove 13. Randy Kunkle 14. Bradley Brown 15. Jeremy Harshman 16. Sam Moyer 17. Logan Rhodes 18. Mason Beinhower 19. Hunter McFadden 20. Josh Smith 21. Kelsey Heiney 22. Kameron Morral (DNF) 23. Tyson Mowery (DNF) 24. Timmie Bittner (DNF)

4 Cylinder Thunder Cars (20 cars): 1. Doug Sales 2. Justin Rasp 3. Kevin Bard 4. Nicholas Barthalow 5. Cameron Defenderfer 6. Jackson Eutzy 7. Brian Smith 8. Cheyenne Ingram 9. Robert McQuade 10. Lyle Barnes 11. Doug Decker 12. William Seibert 13. Dylan McKee 14. Michael Krepps, Jr. (DNF) 15. Jeremy Ott (DNF) 16. Eric Seibert (DNF) 17. Jason Erwin (DNF)

Limited Late Models (9 cars): 1. Randy Burkholder 2. Sean Merkel 3. Ryan Jacoby 4. Chad Earnst 5. Bryan Benton 6. Levi Ardery 7. William Stile 8. Randy Shaffer (DNF) 9. Andrew Long (DNF)

Central PA Legends (31 cars): 1. Jeremy Ott 2. Bob Stough 3. Austin Bellemare 4. Scott Houdeshell 5. Stephen Wurtzer 6. Bill Diehl 7. Logan Carbaugh 8. Logan Dimm 9. Justin Cunningham 10. Chuck Dell, Jr. 11. Shaun Abrey 12. Greg Burd 13. Shawn Groft 14. Cody Altland 15. Alex Robinson 16. Seth Kearchner 17. Aaron Updegraff 18. Tyler Groft 19. Eric Hurst 20. Donald Stoudt 21. Travis Perry 22. Chris Transeau 23. Rick Hartwig 24. Scott Montgomery (DNF)

4 Cylinder Strictly Stocks (30 cars): 1. Justin Williamson 2. Rusty Garlock 3. Tyler Stine 4. Kala Varner 5. Steven Jacobs 6. Travis Semple 7. David Eitnier 8. Kevin Arcq 9. Johnathan Middaugh 10. Fred Rummings 11. Jason Goss 12. Ryan Betres 13. Dustin Moore 14. Ryan Unger 15. Shaun Wise 16. Courtney Ulsh 17. Don Varner 18. Jr Witchley (DNF) 19. Jesse Matney (DNF) 20. TJ Taylor (DNF) 21. Jimmy Moyer (DNF) 22. Spencer Ulsh (DNF) 23. Logan Matney (DNF) 24. Matthew Zimmerman (DNF)

T.A. Ward Construction 270cc Micros (26 cars): 1. Logan Diehl 2. Craig Myers 3. Mike Boyer 4. Levi Peck 5. Timmie Bittner 6. Sean McAndrew 7. Cory Myers 8. Zach Glass 9. Toby Blumenshine 10. Jason Houtz 11. Bradley Brown 12. Chase Walker 13. Brad Cowan 14. Matt Dixson 15. Hunter Forsythe (DNF) 16. Austin Bower (DNF) 17. Steph Welk (DNF) 18. Richie Hartman (DNF) 19. Austin Mieckowski (DNF) 20. Wyatt Rotz (DNF) 21. Jordan Racine (DNF) 22. Kelsey Heiney (DNF) 23. Bradyn Kuhn (DNF) 24. Garrett Love (DNF) 25. Tyler Brown (DNF) 26. Curtis Brown (DNF)