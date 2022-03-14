Whitehouse native Patrick Mahomes marries high school sweetheart Brittany Matthews

The couple began dating in their hometown of Whitehouse in high school, and they became engaged in September 2020.

Whitehouse native and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes II and his longtime girlfriend Brittany Matthews officially tied the knot, according to posts shared on their Instagram accounts this weekend.

A shared post from the couple features photos of the now husband and wife walking down their wedding aisle among family, friends and their 1-year-old daughter Sterling Skye Mahomes.

It's captioned, "Mr. & Mrs. Mahomes."

The couple began dating in their hometown of Whitehouse in high school, and they became engaged in September 2020. Sterling Skye was born on Feb. 20, 2021.

Matthews played soccer at UT Tyler, while Mahomes played football and baseball at Texas Tech University in Lubbock.