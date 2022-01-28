West York showcases bark and bite on the court

The Bulldogs have been tough to beat this season. They already have a new banner to add to the gym, but they're not stopping there.

WEST YORK, Pa. — "The question becomes, 'What are you going to do next?'"

West York Boys Basketball Coach Garrett Bull asked that to the Bulldogs team as they looked at the Division Title banner that will need updating after this season.

It's tough to ask that question unless you've accomplished what West York has this season on the hardwood.

"We are playing great, but we can do a whole lot better," said senior point guard Jaden Walker.

Anyone who's seen the Bulldogs play finds out early that they're a talented group. As it turns out, West York also realized that early.

"I knew this was such a good group coming back since the beginning of practice. Our work ethic and everything, we were fired up for this season," said senior center Ja'Vair Powell.

"Our work ethic was coming together and also during the fall a little bit, our bond started to grow," added senior power forward Anthony Williams. "That's when I started to realize we might have something special going on."

So far, their regular season includes an eleven-game win-streak, a 15-1 record, and most recently, clinching at least a share of the York-Adams Division II title.

"It means a lot. Ever since Coach Bull has been here, six years, he hasn't gotten a Division Title, so I'm glad we came together this year and got him one," said Walker.

"I've known these seniors since they were in seventh grade, the juniors since they were in fifth grade," said Coach Bull "They've won a lot along the way, but to put it all together at the varsity level is totally different."

Top to bottom, West York is a tough group if you think the competition starts when a game tips off, you haven't seen them practice.

"They don't like losing to each other," said Coach Bull with a laugh. "AJ and Jayden, we kind of joke because they're best friends, but they're fighting like brothers and sisters sometimes."

"We kind of need that sometimes in practice, giving us that experience, and sometimes the practices can be just as tough as the games, so I appreciate these guys. Every single one of them," said Williams

It's that level of competition that's left plenty of hunger for what lies ahead for the Bulldogs.

"The next goal is to finish the season strong and make a county run," said Walker. "That's our next one for sure."