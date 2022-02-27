West Perry's Jackson claims second District III "AA" wrestling crown

Chambersburg's Shindledecker heads to states as District III and South Central Region champion

YORK, Pa. — Saturday a big day on the mats. In fact if it had to weigh in, it would be a heavy day. District III crowns it’s champions on the mats in both “AA” and “AAA” ...

In triple-A the tournament also doubles as the South Central Regional and is a state qualifier.



Central Dauphin has a big day with multiple podium appearances. At 106 Liam Flanigan got it started with a close decision to claim his first district title.

“I feel great you know,” said Flanigan. I didn’t get to go here last year and to get here and win the district finals it’s a great feeling. I had to score points I had to get to my offense and when I’m working through my attacks and working through scrambles I know I can score as many points as I need to.”

At 126 it is a familiar face. Chambersburg’s Karl Shindledecker, last year’s state runner up. With 99 career wins and a possible gold for #100 would be a good combo. Shindledecker’s motor does not stop and was in control on his way to a 6-0 decision and the senior captures his 100th career victory.

“I didn’t even know if I was going to get my 100th win this year.”

“I was sick and out most of the season and I missed a lot of matches but it was nice to be able to get that in the district finals so it's pretty good I feel good.”

Shindledecker victory should provide him a very good draw come the state bracket.





In “AA” it was a long day for District III crowns. Among them West Perry senior Deven Jackson. After missing his chance last year to defend his title from 2020 due to illness, Jackson took to mat with determination. Deven scored two right away on a shot and worked his way to comfortable major decision. He can’t wait to get back on the Giant Center’s mats.

“Coming back and end up winning this (District III title) it’s almost like going back in time my sophomore year when I won it,” said Jackson as he smiled.

“I’m real excited I just want to be on that Giant Center mat, that’s my goal for the season I always want to be on it”.

