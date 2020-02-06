Wes Unseld, NBA Rookie of Year and MVP in 1969, dies at 74

NBA legend Wes Unseld died on Tuesday after a series of health issues, the Washington Wizards have announced.

WASHINGTON — Basketball Hall of Famer Wes Unseld, who led Washington to its only NBA championship, has died at age 74.

Unseld is one of two players in NBA history to win Rookie of the Year and MVP awards in the same season. He died Tuesday after a series of health issues, most recently pneumonia, according to a statement from his family released by the Wizards.

Unseld was a powerful 6-foot-7, 245-pound center who dominated as a rebounder and led Washington’s team - then known as the Bullets - to the 1978 NBA championship, earning Finals MVP honors.