The Panthers pounced early and never looked back.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Every team had some rust to shake off on Friday night, but some shook it off quicker than others.

Central York raced out to the early lead against Red Lion and went on to shutout the Lions, 55-0.

Panthers quarterback and Penn State commit Beau Pribula had five touchdown passes, Taylor Wright Rawls hauled in four touchdown receptions, and the Central York defense clamped down to pick up the Week One win.