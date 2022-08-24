Waynesboro excited to keep momentum rolling

Indians won their first district playoff game in 2021.

WAYNESBORO, Pa. — If there's one team excited about a new season, it's Waynesboro. As we're just two days away a brand new season. Waynesboro looks to pick up where they left off. The Indians picked up their first district playoff win in program history in the first round against Daniel Boone and scored a nine and three record.

They had their best season since 2017 when they stayed undefeated in the Mid-Penn Colonial Division.

There's a lot of excitement after last season, even though they lost a bunch to graduation. Their numbers are still up.

"Going into last season, we knew we were senior heavy. Most of those guys were starters as juniors. So, we knew what to expect out of them. We knew what they could do and we were really excited. We thought we were going to have the potential of a really good year, which happened. This year, it's a different excitement. Having younger guys that want to get to the level of last years team and don't really want to let any one down. So, to speak. Now, the expectations are to continue to win year after year. So, it's really cool to be a part of," said Josh Sprenkle, Indians head coach.