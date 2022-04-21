Watch: Red Sox prospect sparks all-out brawl during Portland Sea Dogs game

Red Sox prospect Tyreque Reed exchanged words with Rumble Ponies starter Marcel Rentería after being struck by a pitch.

PORTLAND, Maine — Tempers flared in Thursday night's game between the Binghamton Rumble Ponies and the Portland Sea Dogs, NBC Sports reported.

Red Sox prospect Tyreque Reed exchanged words with Rumble Ponies starter Marcel Rentería after being struck by a pitch. Reed then ran at Renteria and threw a punch, sparking an all-out brawl.

Sea Dogs spokesperson Chris Cameron told NEWS CENTER Maine that Major League Baseball is reviewing the incident and will handle any disciplinary actions.

I don’t know what the pitcher said to Boston Red Sox prospect Tyreque Reed. But bet money he never says it again … pic.twitter.com/ZVR7G4LANH — Hunter Noll (A.K.A. Cracker Jack) (@HNoll21) April 21, 2022

NEWS CENTER Maine reached out to the Sea Dogs for comment and has yet to hear back.