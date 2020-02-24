x
Bulls beat Wizards despite Beal's 53

Chicago overcame Bradley Beal's career-high 53 points to snap an eight-game losing streak.
Credit: AP
Washington Wizards' Bradley Beal (3) drives against Chicago Bulls' Ryan Arcidiacono (51) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, in Chicago. Chicago won 126-117. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)

CHICAGO — Coby White scored 33 points to join Michael Jordan as the only Bulls rookies with consecutive 30-point games, and Chicago overcame Bradley Beal's career-high 53 points to snap an eight-game losing streak with a 126-117 victory over the Washington Wizards.

 Zach LaVine added 32 and broke the franchise record for 3-pointers in a season. White matched the career high he set a night earlier.

He also became one of three rookies since 1992 with 33 or more in consecutive games, joining Allen Iverson and Trae Young.