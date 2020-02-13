Beal scores 30, Wizards rally in 4th, beat Knicks 114-96

Bradley Beal scored 30 points and the Washington Wizards used a fourth-quarter surge to beat the New York Knicks 114-96.
Davis Bertans added 16 points, Isaac Bonga had 13 and Troy Brown Jr. scored 11 as Washington closed out the victory with a 34-19 run.
The Wizards have won five of their last seven games.
Julius Randle led the Knicks with 21 points and 13 rebounds. Elfrid Payton scored 19, RJ Barrett added 16 and Mitchell Robinson had 11.