Beal scores 30, Wizards rally in 4th, beat Knicks 114-96

The Wizards were able to down the Knicks to pick up the team's 20th win of the season.

Bradley Beal scored 30 points and the Washington Wizards used a fourth-quarter surge to beat the New York Knicks 114-96.

Davis Bertans added 16 points, Isaac Bonga had 13 and Troy Brown Jr. scored 11 as Washington closed out the victory with a 34-19 run.

The Wizards have won five of their last seven games.