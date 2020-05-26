Wizards star John Wall starts rent assistance program for those in DC's Ward 8

Wall and his foundation launched a program called 202 Assist to provide rent assistance for the people who live in one of the area's most underserved communities.

WASHINGTON — Washington Wizards superstar John Wall is doing his part to help the residents of D.C.'s Ward 8.

Wall and his foundation launched a program called 202 Assist to provide rent assistance for the people who live in one of the area's most underserved communities.

The area has special meaning to John Wall, as the team's practice facility resides right in the middle of Ward 8.

Wall, who's well known for his charitable works, told us earlier today why launching this program is so important to him.

Ward 8 residents can apply for rent relief by contacting Lydia's House beginning on June 1

If they qualify — the rent will be paid to their landlord.

“A lot of people give back and think that means a lot but I think we were put on this Earth to do something at another level and for me to be in the position I am, I’m an NBA super star and I can do whatever I want. But I just think just being present, talking to these people, going there and interacting with them myself, I think that’s what put a smile on their faces and make them feel like I’m normal just like them," says Wall.

He takes it one step further and enjoys a bike ride through Ward 8 on nice afternoons getting to see first hand the people he’s helping.

“I think it’s dope, you know, just me riding around, I get to see everything. I mean I see a lot of people that’s waiting in line sometimes to get meals or seeing things like that or seeing some people that can’t afford anything. So it’s a big reason for me to be involved and do "202 Assist" because a lot of those Ward 8 parents, they are frontline workers. They are working in the hospitals, they are putting their life on the line for us, and I feel like the most important thing for them is to make sure that their rent can be taken care of or they have food on their table," says Wall.

His foundation hopes to raise $300,000 to assist in relief efforts. People can donate from now through June 22nd, for more information on how you can help, just head to www.202ASSIST.com

In the meantime, John Wall says his recovery from his Achilles’ heel injury is going well. He says he's healthy and just taking his time with the rehab.