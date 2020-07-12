Washington visits unbeaten Steelers, looks to keep playoff hopes alive

Washington’s last victory over Pittsburgh came in 1991, the season Washington finished 14-2 and won the franchise’s third Super Bowl.

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers can become the 10th team in NFL history to start a season 12-0 with a victory over the Washington Football Team.

The Steelers can clinch a playoff berth for the first time since 2017 with a victory.

Pittsburgh will be without starting outside linebacker Bud Dupree, who was lost for the year with a knee injury.

Rookie Alex Highsmith will start in Dupree's place. Washington has won two straight to get back into the race in the underwhelming NFC East.

The game features two of the NFL's best defenses. The Steelers are third in yards allowed. Washington is fourth.

Washington still has a chance to make the playoffs but will need to win against the Steelers to help them keep up in the NFC East race with the Giants.

The New York Giants beat the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, moving to 5-7 overall on the season. Washington (4-7 overall) lost to the Giants in both its games this season against the divisional opponent.