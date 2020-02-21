Redskins release injury-prone tight end Jordan Reed

Washington creates $8.5 million in salary cap space by cutting ties with him

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — The Washington Redskins have released injury-prone tight end Jordan Reed.

Washington creates $8.5 million in salary cap space by cutting ties with him.

Reed missed all of last season with his fifth documented concussion of his seven-year NFL career.

He was only recently cleared from concussion protocol.

Reed also had hamstring, ankle, shoulder, chest and toe injuries during his time with the Redskins.

The Florida product was one of the most effective tight ends in football when healthy.