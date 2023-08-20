Washington Nationals captivate little leaguers, and even act like them, during Little League World Series

Players and coaches from the Nationals and Philadelphia Phillies spent hours with little leaguers before Sunday night's "Little League Classic."

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — The Washington Nationals took center stage alongside hundreds of little league baseball players Sunday night in the nationally televised “Little League Classic” baseball game in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

“It’s been incredible,” said Nationals manager Davey Martinez. “I mean you don’t get to see the gist of everything on TV. Being here, it’s amazing it really is.”

Before the game, Nats players and coaches spent the afternoon signing autographs, mixing with fans, and in a few cases acting like they were kids again too during the Little League World Series games at picturesque Harold J Lamade Stadium in South Williamsport.

“A little overwhelming with all the support we’ve been getting here,” said Nationals pitcher Jake Irvin, surrounded by autograph seeking fans.

First baseman Dominic Smith and second baseman Jeter Downs both tried the Little League World Series tradition of sliding down the outfield lawn on cardboard boxes.

Smith didn’t quite make it, falling off the cardboard slide after 20 feet.

“Oh, that’s so hard. I definitely couldn’t keep my balance,” Smith said. “Wiped out half way through the hill. But it was tremendous fun, so much fun.”

Many Nationals players and coaches said the scene at the Little League World was unlike any they’ve been a part of, with an announced crowd of 23,000 fans during Sunday’s Little League World Series games.

“My 12-year-old self would have loved this a lot,” said third baseman Carter Keiboom. “I was asked earlier if this kind of equates to the first time when I was in the big leagues, and I think if I was 12 playing in front of this many people, I would feel the exact same.”

Nationals catcher Keibert Ruiz said he remembers being a 12-year-old baseball player with major league dreams.

“I think it’s the best time to play baseball, you know?” Ruiz said. “We just have fun man.”

Members of the Philadelphia Phillies, the Nats opponent in the Little League Classic, were also mingling with fans during the Little League World Series games.

Fromer National Bryce Harper sent much of the young crowd into a frenzy, screaming “BRYCE” at the top of their lungs signing autograph after autograph. Former National Trea Turner did not stop to sign for fans walking into the stadium.

“It’s incredible,” said Phillies pitcher Michael Lorenzen. “I can’t even hear myself think right now.”

“These kids are having a lot of fun today,” added said Phillies pitcher Craig Kimbrel.

WUSA9 showed a few of the Nationals old photos of themselves during their little league days.

“He was ready to go, he wants the ball hit to him,” Nationals shortstop CJ Abrams said of his 12 year old self.

“I probably weighed 40 pounds when I was 12,” said pitcher Patrick Corbin of a little league photo of himself in a jersey that appeared too big for his frame. “Put on some weight since then. Maybe I was just tall, and I got the tallest jersey.”

Downs said spending time with the little leaguers meant a lot to all of the players.