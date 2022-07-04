x
Here is your 2022 Washington Nationals Opening Day roster

After much turnover at last year's trade deadline and this off season, the Nationals are a team in flux: not quite rebuilding, not quite contenders, yet.

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — The Washington Nationals are a team that has seen some change in the past year.

Gone are roster stalwarts Ryan Zimmerman and Max Scherzer.

The team replaced the veterans with a number of young players that will be looking to make an impact in their first big league seasons.

Washington also made the move to add 1B/DH Nelson Cruz, an aging slugger with prodigious power.

Of course, the center of the roster is National League M.V.P. candidate Juan Soto.

For the first month of the regular season, MLB rosters have been expanded to 28 men to account for a shortened Spring Training schedule.

After the first month is complete, MLB rosters will shrink back to 26.

Here's how the Opening Day edition of the Washington Nationals roster shapes up:

CATCHERS (2)

Riley Adams

Keibert Ruiz

INFIELDERS (7)

Josh Bell

Nelson Cruz

Alcides Escobar

Lucius Fox

Maikel Franco

Cesar Hernandez

Dee Strange-Gordon

OUTFIELDERS (4)

Yadiel Hernandez

Victor Robles

Juan Soto

Lane Thomas

STARTING PITCHERS (5)

Joan Adon

Patrick Corbin

Erick Fedde

Josiah Gray

Anibal Sanchez

RELIEF PITCHERS (10)

Victor Arano

Steve Cishek

Sean Doolittle

Paolo Espino

Kyle Finnegan

Andres Machado

Patrick Murphy

Tanner Rainey

Mason Thompson

Austin Voth

