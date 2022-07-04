Here is your 2022 Washington Nationals Opening Day roster

After much turnover at last year's trade deadline and this off season, the Nationals are a team in flux: not quite rebuilding, not quite contenders, yet.

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — The Washington Nationals are a team that has seen some change in the past year.

Gone are roster stalwarts Ryan Zimmerman and Max Scherzer.

The team replaced the veterans with a number of young players that will be looking to make an impact in their first big league seasons.

Washington also made the move to add 1B/DH Nelson Cruz, an aging slugger with prodigious power.

Of course, the center of the roster is National League M.V.P. candidate Juan Soto.

For the first month of the regular season, MLB rosters have been expanded to 28 men to account for a shortened Spring Training schedule.

After the first month is complete, MLB rosters will shrink back to 26.

Here's how the Opening Day edition of the Washington Nationals roster shapes up:

CATCHERS (2)

INFIELDERS (7)

OUTFIELDERS (4)

STARTING PITCHERS (5)