MLB: Nats, Phillies game postponed because of Washington’s COVID outbreak

The news of the positive test on the Nationals comes as the United States and world health officials are worried about the spread of the COVID-19 delta-variant.

WASHINGTON — Wednesday's Nationals game in Philadelphia has been postponed due to a COVID-19 outbreak that comes a day after Washington shortstop Trea Turner tested positive for the virus Tuesday, according to Major League Baseball. Manager Davey Martinez said the team has a total of 12 positive tests, with four attributed to players and eight staff members testing positive. 

Turner left Washington's 6-4 win over Philadelphia on Monday after the results of a test he took pre-game show he contracted COVID-19, according to the Associated Press. 

Washington is not the first team to deal with a COVID-19 outbreak this season. The New York Yankees had multiple vaccinated players, test positive for the virus earlier in the summer. 

The news of the positive test on the Nationals comes as the United States and world health officials are worried about the spread of the COVID-19 delta-variant. The CDC issued updated guidance recommending that vaccinated people in counties with increasing COVID spread to resume wearing masks indoors. 

The Nationals snapped a five-game losing streak but still have won only two of their last 15 games.

The Nats said before the game that right-hander Stephen Strasburg will have season-ending neck surgery. Bryce Harper hit an inside-the-park homer, doubled and drove in a pair of runs for the Phillies.

