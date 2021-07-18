Nationals finish disturbing weekend with 8-7 win over Padres

A day after the game was suspended in the 6th inning because of a shooting outside Nationals Park, Washington ended its series against San Diego with a walk-off win.

WASHINGTON — Alcides Escobar homered in the eighth inning and hit a winning single in the ninth Sunday as the Washington Nationals wrapped up a disturbing weekend with an 8-7 win over the San Diego Padres.

A day after the game was suspended in the sixth inning because of a shooting outside Nationals Park, the Padres completed a 10-4 victory. Washington then came back to end a six-game losing streak.

Tres Barrera singled off Mark Melancon (2-2) with one out in the ninth and, after failing on a bunt attempt, Victor Robles was hit by pitch. Escobar hit a flyball that center fielder Trent Grisham couldn't corral and Barrera scored.

San Diego tied it at 7 in the ninth when pinch-runner Jorge Mateo stole second and third without a throw and scored on Grisham's two-out, bloop single off Brad Hand (5-2).

Escobar led off the eighth with a homer and Juan Soto's two-run drive later in the inning gave Washington a 7-6 lead.

Manny Machado, Eric Hosmer and Jackson Profar homered for the Padres.

Soto and Josh Harrison had three hits each for Washington.

Nationals ace Max Scherzer allowed four runs on four hits in seven innings. He struck out eight.

Padres starter Joe Musgrove went five innings, giving up four runs on eight hits. He walked two and hit three batters.

Saturday's game was halted with the Padres leading 8-4 in the middle of the sixth inning.

“I think last night was obviously something none of us had ever experienced," longtime Nationals star Ryan Zimmerman said. "Coming to finish a game under those circumstances was a little bit weird for all us, but you have to move on and play the game. But it was definitely different.”

When the shots were heard, it was not immediately clear where they were coming from. Star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. was one of several Padres who helped shepherd fans from the stands into the San Diego dugout for shelter in what became a chaotic scene as the crowd scrambled for safety.

The shooting, an exchange of gunfire between people in two cars, left three people injured, Ashan Benedict, the Metropolitan Police Department’s executive assistant police chief, said Saturday night.

“It doesn’t make the situation better, but someone shooting a firearm in the stadium would have been a completely different situation,” Zimmerman said. “Not that this situation is not bad. I’m not trying to say that this situation is not bad, but it kind of shows you hopefully that the stadium is secure.”

Tatis had his third four-hit game of the season and scored twice for the Padres, and Tommy Pham had three hits and two walks.

Pham singled in a run in the seventh after play resumed and a second scored on right fielder Soto's throwing error on the play.

Four Padres relievers combined for four scoreless innings in the completion.

Zimmerman, who sat out the abbreviated 2020 season, hit his 10th homer season for the Nationals.

Reliever Craig Stammen (4-2) pitched a scoreless fifth inning for the win. Starter Blake Snell, who missed his last start due to a digestive issue, was reinstated from the injured list Saturday and allowed four runs on six hits and four walks in four innings.

Nationals starter Patrick Corbin (6-8) gave up six runs on 10 hits and four walks in 5 1/3 innings.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Nationals: Manager Dave Martinez said RHP Stephen Strasburg (neck strain) felt some neck discomfort after throwing a simulated game July 9. After taking a few days off, Strasburg played long-distance catch on Friday and felt better. … RHP Joe Ross (right elbow inflammation) is still feeling discomfort and will not make his scheduled start on Tuesday.

UP NEXT