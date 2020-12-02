MVP Delle Donne signs 4-year deal with WNBA champion Mystics

Two-time WNBA MVP Elena Delle Donne is sticking around with the WNBA champion Washington Mystics.

Delle Donne has signed a four-year contract to remain with the team she led to its first title.

Delle Donne was a member of the all-WNBA first team for the second straight year and made her sixth consecutive All-Star appearance.

The 6-foot-5 forward averaged more than 19 points, eight rebounds and two assists last season while making more than 51% of her field-goal attempts, including 43% on 3-pointers.