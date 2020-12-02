x
MVP Delle Donne signs 4-year deal with WNBA champion Mystics

Two-time WNBA MVP Elena Delle Donne is sticking around with the WNBA champion Washington Mystics.
FILE - In this Sept. 19, 2019, file photo, Washington Mystics forward Elena Delle Donne speaks at a press conference where she was named the 2019 WNBA most valuable player in Washington. The WNBA champion Mystics say reigning MVP Elena Delle Donne is expected to be ready for the start of the season after undergoing back surgery. (AP Photo/Nick Wass, File)

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — Two-time WNBA MVP Elena Delle Donne is sticking around with the WNBA champion Washington Mystics.

Delle Donne has signed a four-year contract to remain with the team she led to its first title. 

Delle Donne was a member of the all-WNBA first team for the second straight year and made her sixth consecutive All-Star appearance. 

The 6-foot-5 forward averaged more than 19 points, eight rebounds and two assists last season while making more than 51% of her field-goal attempts, including 43% on 3-pointers.

She is entering her fourth season with Washington after playing for the Chicago Sky.