Washington Football Team sets 2022 for new name and logo reveal, report says

WASHINGTON — The Washington Football Team will release its new logo and name in 2022 but will be keeping the Burgundy and Gold colors it's worn for decades, according to The Washington Post when it spoke to team president Jason Wright.

When the team announced that it would change its name and logo a year ago, it told fans that it would take some time to put final plans in place for the overhaul of the National Football League franchise's controversial but highly recognizable history.

Over the last year since the announcement, Washington saw a rapidly approaching 2020 season, financial cost for rebranding efforts and majority owner Dan Snyder purchasing a larger percentage of the team. Also, a recent NFL-supervised investigation into multiple workplace harassment claims cost the team $10 million.

Washington will build a new stadium in the coming years, with its lease to FedEx Field expiring in five seasons. It's something Wright spoke on in his conversation with The Washington Post about his plans for the future as president of the team.

A new name and logo likely won't hint at where Dan Snyder and his associates would want to put the team --- D.C., Maryland, or Virginia --- but who knows if an announcement isn't down the road in the near future.

