NFL Draft: Locked on Commanders host Chris Russell talks options for Washington | Sunday Sitdown

Locked on Commanders host Chris Russell projects the Commanders draft plans

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Longtime Commanders Radio host and insider Chris Russell breaks down Washington's draft plans.

There are many needs on the roster and the team could go plenty of different directions. Russell talks about their options at 11 and why the team should seriously consider trading down.

One of his favorite prospects in the draft is Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner of Cincinnati. Gardner has been a hot name this draft cycle and could very well be the first corner taken even over superstar Derek Stingley Jr. from LSU.