WASHINGTON — The Locked On Commanders Podcast is breaking down what Washington fans need to know ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft that will be held in Las Vegas, Nevada, Thursday through Saturday.
Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera and the team's general manager Martin Mayhew held a pre-draft press conference on Monday.
The Washington Commanders have the No. 11 pick during Thursday's first-round draft selection.
Chris Russell and David Harrison of the Locked On Commanders Podcast go over what the team is looking at doing with this pick and share anything about what they have heard leading up to this year's draft.
Watch or Listen to the Locked On Washington Commanders Podcast:
More Tidbits Ahead of Draft:
Washington hasn't made any big moves ahead of this year's draft and has a variety of picks to use. Currently, the team will not have a third-round pick but has two picks to use in the seventh round.
Draft selection positions for the Commanders will be: First Round (11), Second Round (47), Fourth Round (113), Sixth Round (189), Seventh Round (230), Seventh Round (240)
