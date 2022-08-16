x
Here's how you can help pick the new Commanders mascot

The mascot will be unveiled at the team’s Fan Appreciation game against the Cleveland Browns on January 1, 2023.

GREATER LANDOVER, Md. — The Washington Commanders need your help to select a new team mascot. Mascot voting kicked off for fans in attendance at the Commanders' first preseason game against the Carolina Panthers on Saturday. Now, fans can vote online for the first step of the mascot process.

That first step is voting on a category for the new sideline figure. There are four categories to choose from: Dog, hog, historical figure and superhero. 

Online voting is open until Aug. 21

The highest voted options will then be designed and shared as renderings in-game on the HD boards during the Sept. 25 game against the Philadelphia Eagles for another round of in-game fan voting. Fans can once again cast their votes for the designs online through September 27.

Credit: Washington Commanders

As a final step, the winning mascot design will go into fabrication and will be revealed at the Fan Appreciation home game on New Year’s Day.

“We are excited to unveil both our revamped Fight Song and new team mascot during the 2022 season, our inaugural season under a new name and brand identity,” said Team President Jason Wright in a press statement. “Our first season as the Commanders is all about connecting our past and present and we are excited to work closely with fans to help bring back these traditions under a new banner and combine them with new traditions fans will help to create.”

This follows the fan vote for the team's new fight song, which was played for the first time at the preseason opener.

