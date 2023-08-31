Washington Commanders invests $40M on upgrades to FedExField

FedExField will also welcome 12 new food vendors.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — The Washington Commanders announced Thursday plans to invest $40 million into FedExField.

The funding will be used to upgrade the stadium's infrastructure, as well as the overall fan experience. The to-be-upgraded list includes three new themed suites, new ticket scanning pedestals, point of sale upgrades, and updated Commanders branded imagery around the stadium, as well as maintenance repairs to the bowl and paint around the stadium.

“We have the best fans in football – and they deserve the best gameday experience. These upgrades to FedExField represent an immediate and tangible step to improve that experience, something our ownership group considers a top priority,” said Trista Langdon, Senior Vice President of Operations and Guest Experience. “Not only are we taking care of our fans, we’re also taking care of our house. Fans will continue to see improvements throughout the season as we continue to invest and make changes to everything from basic infrastructure to a re-imagined pregame ritual. We are excited for fans to come home and see all the changes on September 10.”

Hill Country BBQ (Sections 105, 126, 326)

Pardon My Cheesesteak (Sections 120, 330, 402)

DC Half Smokes (Sections 123, 405)

Paisano’s Pizza (Sections 136, 3178)

Washington Grill (Section 119)

Capitol Kettle Corn (Section 137)

Fuku by David Chang (Sections 329, 411)

Visitors Dog (Section 317)

Loaded Mac (Section 320)

Jerry’s Seafood (Section 331)

PMC Cheesesteak Nachos (Section 338)

Swizzler (Section 447)

DMV Crab Rolls (Section 102 – new location)

The redesigned fan experience will begin on the way into FedExField where fans are encouraged to arrive three hours before kickoff and enjoy live music, tailgate games, interact with team partner activations and Washington Legends and watch the Command Center: Gameday Live show.

At the home opener, fans can look forward to a live pregame concert by DJ Kool, known for his hit single “Let Me Clear My Throat.”

The Commanders will have plenty for fans to enjoy across three new themed suites:

The Arcade-themed suite features an air hockey table, retro classics like PacMan and NFL Blitz as well as Madden ’23 on the Xbox

The Legends-themed suite is decked out with player lockers, benches, AstroTurf carpets, and artwork commemorating franchise history

The Military-themed suite celebrates past and present service men and women with custom artwork that honors all six branches.