Locked On Commanders | Final OTAs held by Washington

The Washington Commanders held their final practice of the organized team activities (OTAs) portion of the offseason in front of the media.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — The Washington Commanders held their final practice of the organized team activities (OTAs) portion of the offseason in front of the media, and it was not Carson Wentz's best day thus far. Part of Wentz's struggles also contributed to an unfortunate incidental contact incident between Jeremy Reaves and Dyami Brown. Kendall Fuller and Cole Holcomb both came up with interceptions.

On the flip side, Taylor Heinicke may have had his best day of practice this year.

Then, Jack Del Rio spoke with the media about controversial tweets sent out on Monday and may have doubled down on the controversy when he referred to a "dust-up" at the Capitol back in January.

Watch or Listen to the Locked On Washington Commanders Podcast:

Washington Commanders Schedule:

Here's a closer look at the Commanders' season.

The team hopes to take command in the first game of the season on September 11 at home against the Jacksonville Jaguars, last year's last-place team.

Week 2 they will travel to Detroit. Then, in Week 3, Washington hosts rival Philadelphia. The Eagles come with some highly touted rookies, and a big off-season acquisition in A.J. Brown. They'll take on their former QB at FedExField.

Week 4 is at Jerry's World facing the Cowboys. It should be noted that the first four games of the season are all 1 p.m., Sunday games.

Then in Week 5, Washington kicks off right here on WUSA9 to Tennessee. That game is also set for 1 p.m.

Exciting times for Commanders lineman Charles Leno in Week 6. For Thursday Night Football he'll return to Chicago where he spent seven seasons with the Bears. Leno tweeted he "can't wait."

Week 7 sees Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers coming to town.

In Week 8, the Commanders travel to Indianapolis. Yep, Carson Wentz has to play at his former team's stadium twice this season. The first stop against the Colts.

Week 9 sees another former Commanders quarterback coming back to visit. Kirk Cousins returns to FedEx with the Minnesota Vikings.

Week 10 is that big reunion game with the City of Brotherly Love for Wentz, and it's primetime, Monday Night Football.

Week 11, the Commanders travel to Houston.

Week 12 the Commanders host Atlanta. One of their big wins last season came in the Peach State.

In Week 13, the Commanders finally get a look at another division foe: The New York Giants.

The team's bye comes late in the year on Week 14. Off their bye, they play the Giants again. The first half of December will be centered around New York.

A special Christmas Eve game for Week 16. The Commanders kick off in San Francisco on December 24 at 4:05 Eastern Time. That's a Saturday, so Washington will have off on Christmas Day, and if you're not making the holiday trip out west, you can catch the game right here on WUSA9.

Washington kicks off the new year with the Browns at home, 1 p.m. on New Year's Day.