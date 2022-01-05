Locked On Commanders: Breaking down how Washington did in 2022 NFL Draft

The Locked On Washington Commanders podcast breaks down the Washington Commanders 2022 NFL Draft class.
Jahan Dotson, Phadarian Mathis, Brian Robinson Jr., Percy Butler, Sam Howell, Cole Turner, Chris Paul, and Christian Holmes are all joining the Burgundy & Gold!
The draft started for Washington when general manager Martin Mayhew executed a trade between the Commanders and the New Orleans Saints, by using the team's 16th pick in the first round of the draft to select Penn State wide receiver, Jahan Dotson.
The Locked On Commanders analysis talks about the trade, the picks, and how Dotson will help Scott Turner's offense as he is set to play alongside teammates Carson Wentz and Terry McLaurin. And how Dotson will fit into his role with the return of Curtis Samuel from injury.
Washington Commanders Schedule: (DATE and TIME for games still TBD)
Schedule for the 2022 Season:
Washington Commanders at Chicago Bears
Washington Commanders at Dallas Cowboys
Washington Commanders at Detroit Lions
Washington Commanders at Houston Texans
Washington Commanders at Indianapolis Colts
Washington Commanders at New York Giants
Washington Commanders at Philadelphia Eagles
Washington Commanders at San Francisco 49ers
Dallas Cowboys at Washington Commanders
New York Giants at Washington Commanders
Philadelphia Eagles at Washington Commanders
Green Bay Packers at Washington Commanders
Minnesota Vikings at Washington Commanders
Jacksonville Jaguars at Washington Commanders
Tennessee Titans at Washington Commanders
Cleveland Browns at Washington Commanders
Atlanta Falcons at Washington Commanders
