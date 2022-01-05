Locked On Commanders: Breaking down how Washington did in 2022 NFL Draft

Chris Russell and David Harrison of the Locked On Commanders podcast discussed what moves Washington made during the 2022 NFL Draft.

The Locked On Washington Commanders podcast breaks down the Washington Commanders 2022 NFL Draft class.

Jahan Dotson, Phadarian Mathis, Brian Robinson Jr., Percy Butler, Sam Howell, Cole Turner, Chris Paul, and Christian Holmes are all joining the Burgundy & Gold!

The draft started for Washington when general manager Martin Mayhew executed a trade between the Commanders and the New Orleans Saints, by using the team's 16th pick in the first round of the draft to select Penn State wide receiver, Jahan Dotson.

The Locked On Commanders analysis talks about the trade, the picks, and how Dotson will help Scott Turner's offense as he is set to play alongside teammates Carson Wentz and Terry McLaurin. And how Dotson will fit into his role with the return of Curtis Samuel from injury.

