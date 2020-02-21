Ovechkin scores 699th goal, Capitals lose to Canadiens in OT

The Washington Capitals lost 4-3 in overtime to the Montreal Canadiens despite Alex Ovechkin scoring his 699th career goal.

Washington has lost three in a row and seven of its past 10 games.

The same defensive woes that have plagued the Capitals for weeks hurt them against the Canadiens.

Goaltender Braden Holtby allowed four goals on 32 shots, but was hung out to dry by his teammates.

Montreal defenseman Ben Chiarot scored his second of the game 58 seconds into 3-on-3 OT to win it for Montreal.