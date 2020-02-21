Caps hope trade for Dillon, adjustments solve struggles

The Capitals are hoping a trade for Dillon and a few adjustments will shake them out of a midseason funk.

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — The Washington Capitals hope a trade for defenseman Brenden Dillon and a few adjustments will shake them out of some midseason doldrums.

They've lost six of their past nine games.

Defensive lapses and a lack of structure have contributed to the struggles.

Dillon brings some of the things Washington has been lacking.

General manager Brian MacLellan doesn't think the Capitals are playing the right way and understands that needs to change quickly.