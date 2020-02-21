x
Skip Navigation

WPMT FOX43 | News in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon News, Weather, Sports

sports

Caps hope trade for Dillon, adjustments solve struggles

The Capitals are hoping a trade for Dillon and a few adjustments will shake them out of a midseason funk.
Credit: AP
San Jose Sharks' goalie Martin Jones, right, makes a glove save on a shot by Minnesota Wild's Jason Zucker (16) behind the Sharks' Brenden Dillon in the third period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, in St. Paul, Minn. San Jose won 2-0.(AP Photo/Tom Olmscheid)

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — The Washington Capitals hope a trade for defenseman Brenden Dillon and a few adjustments will shake them out of some midseason doldrums. 

They've lost six of their past nine games. 

Defensive lapses and a lack of structure have contributed to the struggles.

RELATED: Vegas beats Caps for 3rd straight win; Ovi stuck on 698

RELATED: Pulock's late goal helps Islanders beat rival Flyers 5-3

RELATED: Islanders keep Ovechkin at 698 goals, beat Capitals 5-3

Dillon brings some of the things Washington has been lacking. 

General manager Brian MacLellan doesn't think the Capitals are playing the right way and understands that needs to change quickly. 

Washington is not in first place for the first time since October.