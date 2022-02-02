Alex Ovechkin positive for COVID, will miss All-Star Game

The longtime team captain was last placed in COVID protocols in January 2021, and the team was fined $100,000 for player violations.

The Washington Capitals left winger Alex Ovechkin has tested positive for COVID-19, according to the team. Due to league protocols, he will have to miss several upcoming games.

"Washington Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin is unavailable tonight versus the Edmonton Oilers due to the NHL COVID-19 protocol," the team tweeted Wednesday. "Based on a positive test result, Ovechkin will not participate in the 2022 NHL All-Star Game in Las Vegas."

The current NHL COVID protocols require fully vaccinated players who test positive to quarantine for five days; the league only has one unvaccinated player. If the player has a fever after five days, they'll remain in quarantine. But if there are no symptoms, the player can leave quarantine once they have a negative test, clearance from the physician and they continue to wear a mask around others for five more days (outside of games and practice).

Ovechkin was last placed in quarantine, with three other Caps players, in January 2021, and the team was fined $100,000 for player violations of league protocols, including unmasked teammates having close interactions.

"I regret my choice to spend time together with my teammates in our hotel room and away from the locker room areas," Ovechkin, the Capitals captain, said in a statement at the time. "I will learn from this experience."

The Caps are set to take on the Edmonton Oilers at home Wednesday at 7 p.m. Washington will go into the matchup on a two-game winning streak, with a 25-12-9 record, putting them fourth in the division.

Ovechkin resigned with the only NHL team he's played for on the eve of free agency, inking a five-year, $47.5 million deal. The longtime team captain has scored the fourth-highest number of goals in NHL history with 759, and was chosen as MVP when he led the Capitals to their first Stanley Cup title in 2018.

“Alex is the face of our franchise and is committed to this organization and this city,” general manager Brian MacLellan said. “Alex embodies what our franchise is all about, and we’re thrilled that he will continue his career in the Caps uniform for the next five years.”