Off-season work paying off; Warwick playing for those who didn't have a season

The Warriors worked hard in the off-season; currently dedicating their season to the seniors who didn't get to play last year.

LITITZ, Pa. — The rivalry between two teams didn't stop just because they didn't have a season in 2020. It only made the will and want to win between Warwick and Hempfield, stronger.

Warwick head coach Nate Gajecki says, “It’s two storied programs. Long history going back many years for this.”

The rivalry was put on hold in last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The two teams battled for the first time in two years after the Warriors beat Hempfield for the Section 1 Title then Hempfield gave it right back to them as the Black Knights won the Lancaster-Lebanon Title, a week later. The rivalry though, picked up right where they left off.

“It was a good story for the boys not to put a lot of pressure on themselves. They (Warwick) could just go out and perform and enjoy the evening because they we’re able to do that last year," said Gajecki.

That reminder of winning the section title stuck in the back of the Warriors minds. The players, at the time, then freshman and sophomores. Giving them motivation to continuously fight.

“When we were freshmen and sophomore's, watching the older guys beat Hempfield in sectionals was amazing. It just motivated us to go out here and try and win our own section title," said Dawson Forney, Warwick senior middle hitter.

The players being relentless while they waited to play. They played wherever and whenever they could, together. With a heavy reminder of leaving it all on the court for those who missed their senior season.

“We played as much as we could and we were all thinking of the seniors that couldn’t play last year and how we were going to do this season for them. we’re going to put the numbers on the wall and win this for them that they couldn’t get their year," said Ryan Charles, Warwick senior outside hitter.