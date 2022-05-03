Warwick second half rally runs out gas against Reading

Warriors bring home District III 6A silver

HERSHEY, Pa. — The underdog Warwick Warriors looked to cap their run in the District III 6A playoffs with a gold medal. A tall task Saturday as they met top seeded Reading. The red Knights got out fast and sent a message early on as Rubin Rodriguez flushed one home with slam off a break.

After being down double digits Warwick settled in and started to chip away with baskets from Carter Horst and Avery Sapp to cut the deficit to single digits.

Red Knights though to much fire power in this one with a 68-43 victory.