Warwick returns to the gridiron

The Warriors are happy to back and working towards the season.

LITITZ, Pa. — There are helmets, shoulder pads, and plenty of heat, so it must be the first day of heat acclimation for Pennsylvania high school football. While it's not technically the first day of practice, realistically, it is the first day of football practice.

FOX43 stopped by Warwick on day one to see how Coach Bob Locker and the Warriors Were holding up. There's plenty of excitement coming off a fantastic season, though Warwick knows they lost a lot of talent to the next level. Football is back, and you can tell by Coach Locker's reaction on Monday.

"Well, first of all, coaching without a mask on, well you take so much for granted," said Locker. "Our staff coached in the Manheim Touchdown game and we were told that we didn't have to wear a mask there and I remember thinking 'Wow, this is amazing,' This is good and more of approximate normalcy. It has been tremendous. I just hope it stays that way. It feels like normal football."