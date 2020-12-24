x
Warwick has strong showing on 5A All-State team

McCracken, Rucci, Schmitz, and both Millers earn all-state honors.
YORK, Pa. — The 2020 Pennsylvania Football Writers didn't get to see an end to Warwick's season, but they had seen enough to know that the Warriors deserved a strong presence on the 5A All-State team.

OFFENSE

Quarterback
Joey McCracken, Warwick
Micah Brubaker, Mechanicsburg
Ethan Dahlem, Upper St. Clair
Quinn Wentling, Whitehall
Cole Spencer, Pine-Richland


Running Back
Colton Miller, Warwick
Derrick Davis, Gateway
Nick Singleton, Governor Mifflin


Wide Receiver
Owen Sensenig, Manheim Central
Alex Rufe, Lebanon
Charley Rossi, South Fayette
Christian Sapp, East Stroudsburg South
Eli Jochem, Pine-Richland


Tight End
Thatcher Miller, Warwick


Offensive Line
Harrison Hayes, Pine-Richland
Nolan Rucci, Warwick
Jaheim Bassham, Erie Cathedral Prep
Ryan Lain, Marple-Newtown
Dominic Sheidy, Governor Mifflin


Athlete
Ethan Carr, Penn-Trafford
Randy Fizer, Red Lion

DEFENSE

Defensive Line

Miguel Jackson, Pine-Richland
Anthony Smith, Shippensburg
Jett Kelly, Elizabethtown
Jaydon Smith, Erie Cathedral Prep
Tyree Morris, Mechanicsburg
Cam’Ron Stewart, Governor Mifflin


Linebacker
Brandon Strausser, Governor Mifflin
J.R. Strauss, Exeter
Bobby Walters, Elizabethtown
Corban Hondru, Peters Township
Luke Miller, Pine-Richland


Defensive Back
Caleb Schmitz, Warwick
James Anderson, Mechanicsburg
Micah Bootman, Upper Dublin
Donovan McMillon, Peters Township


Specialist
Billy McNitt, Elizabethtown
Justin Caputo, South Fayette


Athlete
Charlie Box, Marple Newtown

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Cole Spencer, Pine-Richland

COACH OF THE YEAR: Eric Kasperowicz, Pine-Richland