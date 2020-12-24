Warwick has strong showing on 5A All-State team

YORK, Pa. — The 2020 Pennsylvania Football Writers didn't get to see an end to Warwick's season, but they had seen enough to know that the Warriors deserved a strong presence on the 5A All-State team.
OFFENSE
Quarterback
Joey McCracken, Warwick
Micah Brubaker, Mechanicsburg
Ethan Dahlem, Upper St. Clair
Quinn Wentling, Whitehall
Cole Spencer, Pine-Richland
Running Back
Colton Miller, Warwick
Derrick Davis, Gateway
Nick Singleton, Governor Mifflin
Wide Receiver
Owen Sensenig, Manheim Central
Alex Rufe, Lebanon
Charley Rossi, South Fayette
Christian Sapp, East Stroudsburg South
Eli Jochem, Pine-Richland
Tight End
Thatcher Miller, Warwick
Offensive Line
Harrison Hayes, Pine-Richland
Nolan Rucci, Warwick
Jaheim Bassham, Erie Cathedral Prep
Ryan Lain, Marple-Newtown
Dominic Sheidy, Governor Mifflin
Athlete
Ethan Carr, Penn-Trafford
Randy Fizer, Red Lion
DEFENSE
Defensive Line
Miguel Jackson, Pine-Richland
Anthony Smith, Shippensburg
Jett Kelly, Elizabethtown
Jaydon Smith, Erie Cathedral Prep
Tyree Morris, Mechanicsburg
Cam’Ron Stewart, Governor Mifflin
Linebacker
Brandon Strausser, Governor Mifflin
J.R. Strauss, Exeter
Bobby Walters, Elizabethtown
Corban Hondru, Peters Township
Luke Miller, Pine-Richland
Defensive Back
Caleb Schmitz, Warwick
James Anderson, Mechanicsburg
Micah Bootman, Upper Dublin
Donovan McMillon, Peters Township
Specialist
Billy McNitt, Elizabethtown
Justin Caputo, South Fayette
Athlete
Charlie Box, Marple Newtown
PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Cole Spencer, Pine-Richland
COACH OF THE YEAR: Eric Kasperowicz, Pine-Richland