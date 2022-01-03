Warwick boys, Delone Catholic girls dominate to reach District III finals

YORK, Pa. — It is on to Giant Center for the District III basketball tournament. Tuesday night completes the final six semifinal games across three classes.
Boys 6A Semifinals:
Cedar Cliff 39
Reading 46
-
Warwick 74
Central Dauphin 57
-
Girls 5A Semifinals:
Manheim Central 40
Mechanicsburg 45
-
Lower Dauphin 43
Gettysburg 55 (OT)
-
4A Girls Semifinals:
Lancaster Catholic 41
Delone Catholic 53
-
Bermudian Springs 46
Berks Catholic 49 (OT)
Games to be played Saturday at Giant Center. Historical information according to District III.
Boys 6A - Saturday, March 5th at Giant Center, 7:45 pm
Reading (24-3) v Warwick (20-5)
Reading: 32nd title game (21-10), has 22 titles with 1 declared, 5th straight 6A title appearance Warwick: 5th (1-3), first appearance since 1984
-
Girls 5A Saturday, March 5th at Giant Center, 6:00 pm
Mechanicsburg (21-4) v Gettysburg (21-5)
Mechanicsburg: first title game appearance, Gettysburg: 6th (1-4), 4th straight 5A title game appearance, lost 58-43 to Spring Grove last year
-
Boys 3A Saturday, March 5th at Giant Center, 4:15 pm
Columbia (21-2) v York Catholic (17-8)
Columbia 18th title game (7-10), 2nd straight, lost 52-47 to Lancaster Catholic last year, York Catholic: 20th (12-7), last appeared 2020
-
Girls 4A Saturday, March 5th at Giant Center, 2:30 pm
Delone Catholic (25-1) v Berks Catholic (21-5)
Delone Catholic: 4th straight title game, 2nd in 4A (defending), 19th overall (6-12), Berks Catholic: 3rd (0-2), last appeared in 2018 4A
-
Boys 2A Saturday, March 5th at GIANT Center, 12:45 pm
Antietam (20-4) v Lancaster Mennonite (15-9)
Lancaster Mennonite defeated Antietam 80-67 last year in 2A championship Antietam: 4th title game (0-3) Lancaster Mennonite: 5th title game (2-2)